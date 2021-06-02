MADISON, Wis. — Anthony “Tony” Worachek died in the early morning on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UW Hospital following health problems that rapidly escalated in a matter of weeks.
Known as Tony to his loved ones, he was a father, husband, family member and valued friend who could be counted on to contribute his sarcastic take and crooked grin to most situations. Underneath his humor was a genuine care for other people, a good heart and a desire to do his part to make things better.
Tony was proud of his home and family. He enjoyed gardening with his two sons, Jack and Michael, and taking them out to lunch at Buffalo Wild Wings even as toddlers. He passed on to his kids a love of Star Wars, of Legos, and of sports. Tony and his wife of nearly 20 years, Lea Ann, traveled often with their children so that they could enjoy adventures as a family. Tony valued making good memories with his wife and boys, whether through vacations to California or day trips hiking in state parks. Jack and Michael brought great joy to Tony’s life, and he loved his family deeply.
Tony was smart and able to remake himself and his career to adapt to his goals and interests. He grew up in Platteville, Wis., and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He then went on to earn a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He practiced as a chiropractor in Chippewa Falls and Sheboygan before making a career transition to become a project and application manager for an electronic medical records system.
Tony was a devoted fan of Jimmy Buffet. He was a good cook who enjoyed making food for other people, especially on the grill. Tony lived the best Wisconsin lifestyle, enjoying the bars and restaurants around Madison while also getting outside to kayak and hike. He was a good person to call for help with a home improvement project, and he should be remembered as someone who was good to have fun with.
Tony is survived by his wife, Lea Ann, and their two sons, Jack and Michael; his parents, Mike and Vicki Worachek; his parents-in-law, Paul and Judy Moriarty; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carrie and Eric Schuettpelz, and their sons, David and Paul. Tony’s friend, Chris Chandre, became family as he supported Tony through his final weeks.
A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, with chaplain Steve Zwettler presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family for Jack and Michael’s education. Leave online condolences at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, Wis. (608) 221-5420.