DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Alma Willenborg, 96, of Dyersville, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Mercy One Senior Care in Dyersville surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Luxemburg. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Alma and her twin brother were born February 18, 1926, in Luxemburg, the daughter of Joe and Elizabeth (Gaul) Greiner. She married Elmer Schlichte June 23, 1947 he preceded her in death on August 10, 1965. She married Anthony “Tony” Willenborg on October 16, 1968 and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2005. Alma was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.
Alma was a perfect mother to her two families, cooking, quilting, and traveling were her enjoyment. Coffee at McDonalds with friends and going gambling with her daughters were her “therapy”.
Survivors include her children, Wilma (Don) Rausch, Gene (Tanya) Schlichte both Dyersville, Donna (Steve) Hunter of Hopkinton, Mark (Maureen) Schlichte of Rapid City, SD, step-children, Ken (Janice) Willenborg, Bob (Sue) Willenborg, Dan (Joyce) Willenborg, Bill (Sandy) Willenborg all of Dyersville, Joyce (John) Tierney of Dubuque, Judy (Curt) Keplinger of Geneseo, IL, 32 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Lillian Greiner of Independence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands: Elmer in 1965, Tony in 2005, daughter, Joyce Goffinet, son Gary Schlichte, granddaughter, Beth Willenborg, great granddaughter, Emily Kinnison, siblings, Valeria Platz, her twin brother, Elmer Greiner and Ken Greiner.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and the staff at Mercy One Senior care for their compassionate care of Alma.