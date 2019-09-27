GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Louise Hanna Ludovissy, age 93, of Guttenberg, Iowa, passed away peacefully in Monticello, Iowa, surrounded by her girls, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was born on March 5, 1926, the daughter of William (Pop) and Elizabeth Schrunk.
Louise received her education locally and graduated from the Guttenberg High School with class of 1944. On March 9, 1946, Louise was united in marriage with Francis “Duke” Ludovissy in Guttenberg, and this union blessed them with six daughters.
Over the years, Louise worked several jobs, but making a home and raising six girls was a full-time job in itself.
Louise was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church and Eagle Aerie #4114. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, fishing, scrapbooking, cracking walnuts, playing bingo, playing cards, volunteering at the nursing home and making pumpkin rolls for her family. Louise was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and went to many games with her family up to the age of 90.
Louise will be forever loved, cherished and missed by her six daughters, Connie Harbaugh, Jerri (Doug) McGuine, Jane Johnson, Julie (Art) Willie, Cindy (Pat) Wachendorf and Dixie (Paul) Beckman; 21 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Engling and Laurie Ludovissy; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duke, in 2005; two grandsons, Jackie Harbaugh and Nick Wachendorf; four great-grandchildren, Shari Harbaugh, Dillon Funk, Kendra Harbaugh and Zachary Platner; sisters, Berdina Smith, Dorothy Gage and Hattie Appleton; sons-in-law, Jack Harbaugh and John Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., in Guttenberg, where the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. (noon) until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, and one hour before services at church on Monday. Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista, Iowa, at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, with Rev. Marvin Bries officiating. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in North Buena Vista.