Thomas A. Pins, 82, died on March 24, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Private burial services for the family will take place at a later time. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is handling arrangements. Please observe all current COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face masks and social distancing. If unable to attend, the Mass will be livestreamed at stanthony-dubuque.org and on Leonard Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Tom was born at home in Dubuque on March 13, 1939, son of Art and Marge Pins. He attended St. Patrick’s grade school, Loras Academy and graduated from Loras College in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years. He married the love of his life, Janet Muchow, on July 7, 1962, at St. Patrick’s Church.
Tom’s work ethic started at a young age working with his dad at the Old Timers Supper Club. After graduation, he worked for six years at the Iowa State Employment office, 24 years at John Deere as a shipping coordinator, and finished his working days first as a blackjack dealer and then a pit boss on the local riverboat casinos for 16 years.
Tom volunteered in a variety of activities over the years, including the St. Anthony’s Board of Education and Parish Council, Boy Scouts Troop 7 Treasurer (10 years), and Dubuque Men’s Association Secretary/ Treasurer (12 years). He was also very active in the Dubuque Jaycees, holding various offices and being named a lifetime member and JCI Senator. He particularly enjoyed “spooking” people at the annual Jaycees Haunted House.
Family and friends were always the centerpieces of Tom’s life, and he imprinted his love on his children and grandchildren. He never missed their sporting events. He and Jan enjoyed traveling, especially to visit their son, Mike, in Colorado. They also enjoyed the friendship of their Glenview Circle neighbors.
Tom was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed nothing more than attending games in St. Louis. He enjoyed playing baseball, golf, tennis, softball, and coaching Steve’s Independent League baseball team. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends, especially the Thursday group at Happy’s Place. He and Jan have also maintained a special connection with friends from their dating days. A must event on their calendar was the annual family vacation gatherings with Jaycee friends for the last 50 years.
Those left to cherish Tom’s memory include his wife, Jan; his children, Kim (Chuck) Haas, of Dubuque, Mike Pins, of Boulder, Colorado, Steve Pins (fiancée Lisa Neis), of Platteville, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Brock (Gina), Brett, and Brandon Haas; sister, Carole (Ken) Snodgrass; sister-in-law, Vonda Hosch; and nieces, Cheryl, Tricia, Denise, Kathy and Deanne.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Marge Pins; stepmother, Mary Schneider-Pins; brother, Arthur Jr., in infancy; in-laws, Irvin and Luella Muchow; and brother-in-law, Charlie Hosch.
Memorials will be donated by the family to charities special to them.
The family wants to thank the nurses and staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for all their kindness and compassion. It is truly appreciated.