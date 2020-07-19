Edith Lue Carey (“Edie”), of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, in Westerville, Ohio, surrounded by family.
She was born October 21, 1946, in Annapolis, Md., but spent most of her childhood in Hayward, Calif. She met Michael Carey after her family moved to Weston, WV, when she was 18 years old. They went on to eventually settle in Hazel Green, WI, and raised three beautiful daughters.
Edie was gifted with a generous heart and a talent for working with seniors. She worked as a CNA for over 30 years and then retired from Premiere in Dubuque. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world, and she lived for helping them and many others over the years. Her generous heart blessed anyone who crossed her path.
She is survived by her three daughters, Shaunna Carey Gage, of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Teresa Upson, of Dubuque; and Julie (Chris, her favorite son-in-law) Beddoes, of Westerville, OH. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Arianne Gage, Jay (Lindsay) Gage, Forest (Chelsie) Gage, Trevor Gage, James (Jessica) Dreier, Salena (Tim) Wanke, Jesse Schmitt, Daniel Beddoes, Samuel (Hayden) Beddoes, Carey Beddoes, Cora Beddoes, and Nathanael Beddoes; her siblings, Cliff (Rosemary) Blankenship, Ernest Blankenship and Ben (Connie) Blankenship; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Blankenship.
A memorial service will be held on July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m., 685 Fremont Ave, Dubuque, IA 52001. The family asks that funeral attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible.