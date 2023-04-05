Rita Mae Lang, 86, of Dubuque, was called home to God on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
The Funeral Service for Rita will be 11:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Rita was born May 3, 1936, in Waukon, IA, the daughter of Hugh and Theresa Griffin Regan. On September 8, 1962, she married Allen Lang, Jr. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. He passed away November 28, 1998.
She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. After she raised her children, she volunteered and worked as a day care provider. Some of her favorite things were “cute dogs and kittens”, sweets of almost any kind, and, above all, her family. Her greatest joy and most peaceful times were spent with her family, even in her last days.
She is survived by her three loving children, daughter and best friend, Donna (John) Gotto of Epworth, IA, sons, Gary Lang and John Lang, both of Dubuque; her two special granddaughters, Jessica Lang, and Heather (Eric) Prine and two great-granddaughters, Paisley Mae and Naomi Kay, all of Dubuque; four step-grandsons, Jonathon (Amber) Gotto and Joseph Gotto, both of Epworth, James (Samantha) Gotto of Marion, IA, and Jacob (Shania) Gotto of Hastings, MN; six step-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and one sister, LaVonne Kerth of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marcella McGough, and four brothers, Paul, Frank, Larry and Raymond Regan.
A memorial has been established.
The family thanks her special caregiver, Amanda, for all of the care and compassion given to Rita over the last several years, and a heartfelt thanks to Cherie, her dear friend.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Rita’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
