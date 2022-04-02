EPWORTH, Iowa — Laverne B. Erdmann, 88, of Epworth, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

