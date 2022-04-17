BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Dorothy Jane Taylor (Kluesner), Bloomington, Wisconsin, age 92, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse after suffering from a stroke.
She was born on May 6, 1929, in Bloomington, daughter of Lawrence and Alvina (Neuhaus) Kluesner. Dorothy was the only girl along with six brothers. In the past, Dorothy enjoyed dancing, which is where at a high school dance she met Allan L. Taylor, and they eventually married on May 29, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington.
They bought Hatches Store in Bloomington and over a span of about 50 plus years became a prominent fixture on the main street of Bloomington. Dorothy didn’t work a day in her life because when you do what you love, it is not work; and she loved to sell you something.
You could always spot Dorothy with her fancy hats giving out RED smooches!
Dorothy enjoyed a good game of cards, trying her luck at the slot machines, tending her flower gardens, making homemade first prize Halloween costumes, talking on the phone, watching NBA basketball, Wheel of Fortune, and her other daily shows, and sometimes her kids.........
Dorothy is survived by her three children: Sherri Novak, Elizabeth (Mike) Onsrud, Bruce (Chris) Taylor, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers: Ralph (Arlene) Kluesner, Kenny Kluesner and Clarence Kluesner, sister-in-law Jeri Kluesner and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan; her brothers: Jim, Bob, and Jack; in-laws: Charlotte, Judy, Joan, Joyce, Betty, Lyle and Marion Taylor; son-in-law Stan Novak; nieces Patty Kohlenberg and Diane Guanella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is assisting the family.