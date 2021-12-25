CASCADE, Iowa — Vincent A. Dolphin, 85, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Vince will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Visitation will also be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa.
Mass of Christian burial for Vince will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
He was born June 13, 1936, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Harland and Mary B. “Mae” (Devine) Dolphin. He was a graduate of St. Martin’s High School in Cascade, Iowa. Vince was united in marriage to Alyce Orehovec on December 13, 1980, St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Valley Fall, KS.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Alyce Dolphin of Cascade, IA; one daughter Amy Dolphin of Indianapolis, IN; one sister, Bernadette “Bridgitte” Dunigan of Dubuque, IA; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Kearns of Valley Falls, KS; and brother-in-law, Gary Orehovec of Portland, OR.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister; Jane (Gary) Evers of Dyersville, IA; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Dunigan and Terry Kearns.