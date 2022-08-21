funeral services
John J. Basten, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
funeral services
John J. Basten, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.
Brenda M. Bloesch, Dubuque — Service: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: Following the service Monday at the funeral home.
Diane Christenson, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Juanita L. Dague, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Ann Foust, Dubuque — Visitation: 2:30 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Michael V. Leibfried, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Church of the Resurrection. Celebration of life: Neumann’s Bar & Grill, 927 Main Street, Holy Cross, immediately following the burial.
Sandra J. McGeough, Andover, Minn. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Francis Spielbauer, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.