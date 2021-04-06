MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Elaine A. Dull, 64, of Maquoketa, died Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa.

Lahey Funeral Home, of Maquoketa, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you