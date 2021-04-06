Elaine A. Dull Telegraph Herald Apr 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Elaine A. Dull, 64, of Maquoketa, died Saturday, April 3, 2021.Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa.Lahey Funeral Home, of Maquoketa, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maquoketa-iowa Jackson-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today