DUNLAP, Iowa — Robert Weber, 90, of Dunlap, Iowa, passed away on April 24, 2020, at home from natural causes.
Military graveside services are pending and will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dunlap, by the Dunlap American Legion Post #244.
He is survived by his seven children, Diane (Stoy) Asmussen, Colleen (Jeff) Cornelius, Susan (Mark) Nemitz, Donald (Myra) Weber, Timothy (Lisa) Weber, Mark (Patricia) Weber, Julie (Donald) Stavneak; 18 grandchildren, Sheri (Kipp) Kanne, Ashley (Brian) Paterson, Michael (Vicki) Nemitz, Nichole (Nick) Schroeder, Trevor Asmussen, Heather Cornelius, Derrick Cornelius, Matthew (Brittney) Nemitz, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Weber, Haley (Zach) Weber, Samuel Weber, Abby Weber, Sullivan Stavneak, Molly (Jack) Weber, Hannah Weber, Lucia Stavneak, Joslyn Stavneak and Hazel Stavneak; six great-grandchildren, Weber Kanne, Harper Schroeder, Braytn Kanne, Carter Schroeder, Paisley Schroeder, Brooks Paterson, and Baby Boy Weber in June; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Jack) Roane and Sally Sullivan; and many other family and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine; all of his siblings, Irene, Dorothy, Marie, Mildred, Lucille, Raymond, Delores, Donald, Ronald, JoAnn and Phyllis; and many nieces and nephews.