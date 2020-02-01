DYERSVILLE, Iowa — James G. Willenbring, 83, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville, where the Dyersville Fire Department will gather at 4:45 p.m. and the American Legion will hold a service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Jim was born in Petersburg, Iowa, the son of John and Hilda Willenbring. He married Janet Huberty on January 16, 1971, in Dyersville. Jim served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for the city of Dyersville for 29 years. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed bowling, and being an avid Chicago White Sox fan. He loved the game of baseball. In his younger years, Jim played for the Dyersville Whitehawks and later coached them. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 137.
Survivors include his children, Julie (Doug) Bockenstedt, of Dubuque, Judy Willenbring and Joe (Shana) Willenbring, both of Dyersville, and Jill (Nathan) Black, of Farley; three grandchildren, Taurus Black, Allyssa Dean, Isaiah Willenbring; 1 brother, LeRoy “Sal” Willenbring, of Bellevue; and sister-in-law, Olga Willenbring, of Petersburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet, in 2017; granddaughter, Isabelle Dean, at birth; parents-in-law, Donald and Eileen (Westermeier) Huberty; siblings, Ervin Willenbring; and in-laws, Patricia Willenbring and Jack Huberty.
The family would like to thank the staff at Unity Point Finley, especially Dr. Nyabuti for their wonderful care.
