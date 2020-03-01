Donna M. Breiner, age 91, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey suddenly on February 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
To celebrate Donna’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Steeple Square, 101 East 15th Street, Dubuque, with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. Family and friends of Donna’s may gather to visit prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Steeple Square. Burial will be in the Center Grove Cemetery in Dubuque.
Donna was born on September 4, 1928, in Dubuque, a daughter to Charles I. and Anna E. (Leisch) Kenniker. She grew up surrounded by family and learned at a very early age the value of caring for others. She met her adoring husband, Norm Breiner, Sr., on a blind date and the two went on to be blessed with 70 years together, 4 children and many foster children along the way. Donna’s love for children, especially those who found themselves in difficult circumstances due to no fault of their own, was where she found her greatest drive and desire in life. Her love was endless and her patience enduring. Donna did spend some time working at Deere’s, but her heart was always back at home on the farm where her family was waiting. She was completely comfortable with a large family gathering, a deck of cards in her hand, or a warm winter in McAllen, TX.
It’s difficult to imagine a world that is now missing this much love for the innocent, but we know that after losing her boys, and her husband last summer, Donna’s only goal was to be next to them again as soon as possible. Our hearts break at the mere thought of not hearing another story from the past, but we also find peace in knowing that all of the struggles this mortal world has presented, and the desire to live in a world which simply doesn’t exist anymore, have all ceased to be a cause for distress any longer, and now peace eternal awaits them all. Thank you, Donna, for your effortless ability to show everyone around you just how to treat others and may your collection of new stories be in abundance when we see you again. God bless you and all of our love is forever yours!
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Donna include her 2 adored daughters, Pamela “Pam” (Frank) Schumacher, Cape Coral, FL, and Candace “Candy” (Bill) Kelly, Dubuque; her 10 grandchildren; her 17 great-grandchildren; her 5 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Nancy (Bob) Fulsang, Dubuque, Iowa; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 70 years, Norman “Norm” Breiner, Sr.; her sons, Norm “Butch” Briener, Jr. and Gary Breiner; and her brothers, Charles Kenniker, Jr., Guy Kenniker, Kenny Kenniker and Kay Kenniker.
Donna’s family would like to thank Dr. Cynthia Konz, along with the doctors, nurses and staff at the Finley Hospital Emergency Department for all of their professional and compassionate care and support. Also, a heartfelt thank-you to the Kelly family for making it possible for Norm and Donna to both be able to stay in the home that they had built together until their last day with us.
