Maurice L. Allen, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Daniel G. Bautsch, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Sandra S. Becwar, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jerome F. Clemen, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
James P. Devereaux, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Rosanna Gleason, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, Sinsinawa Mound Center.
Mark A. Heim, Shullsburg, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Judy K. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Thomas J. Kohl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Doris H. Krogman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Patricia E. Larkin, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Evelyn L. Mootz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, Nativity Catholic Church.
Arleen E. Ouderkirk, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Rosa Rauth, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Service: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, Sinsinawa Mound Center.
Erna M. Schmidt, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Jane I. Snider, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Brian T. Somerville, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the funeral home.
Diana M. Stevenson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien.
Paul J. Uhlrich, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
