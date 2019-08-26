Paul F. Holz, 71, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, after a brief illness.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday August 28, 2019, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Paul was born February 25, 1948, in Dubuque, son of Louis M. and Kathryn M. (Zahina) Holz. He attended St. Columbkille’s Grade School and Dubuque Senior High School. He was employed at Hoffmann Industrial Development Center for over 30 years.
Paul enjoyed watching old black and white movies and shows; his favorites being the Charlie Chan, Lone Ranger and “The Shadow” mysteries. He also liked taking the Jule bus to Hy-Vee and the Kennedy Mall, and walking to Eagle Point and A.Y. McDonald Park. He loved the fireworks shows on the Fourth of July, making it to three or four of them each year, as well as taking vacations to Tennessee to visit nieces and nephews. In his spare time, he also liked to read paperback novels and had a large collection of them, some of which he re-read a number of times. He listened to music from his record collection, which included Lawrence Welk and the Oak Ridge Boys.
He is survived by two brothers, Donald L. (Dianne) Holz and James V. Holz, both of Dubuque; six nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; four great-great-nieces and nephews; and a large number of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents, Frank and Josephine Zahina, and Louis F. and Edna Holz.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Medical Associates and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Dubuque Specialty Care, and Hospice of Dubuque for Paul’s care during his illness.