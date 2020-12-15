Lawrence (Larry) J. Torgler, 86, of Winterhaven, Fla. formerly of Salem, Ill. and Dubuque, died on Monday, December 7, 2020, at home in Winterhaven, Florida, with his wife and daughter.
There will be no visitation due to COVID restrictions. Services will be held at 9 a.m. on December 16, at St. Matthews Catholic Church, Winterheaven, Fl. A second memorial will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Salem, Illinois, on December 27 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Columbarium at St. Matthews Catholic Church.
Lawrence was born on September 6, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Delphine M. and Russell R. Torgler. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1952. He married Patricia J. Nauman in 1957 in Dubuque, Iowa. They later divorced. He married Alice S. Stevenson in 1989 in Salem, Illinois. She survives him in Winterhaven, Fl.
Per his wishes, he was cremated. His professional career started with 16 years at John Deere Dubuque, then 13 years at Mercy Hospital Dubuque and 13 years at St. Mary’s Hospital Centralia, Illinois.
Larry is survived by two brothers, Ron Torgler (Dale Anne), Colorado Springs, Colorado, and George Torgler (Linda), East Dubuque, Illinois; one son, Tim Torgler (Ann), Montrose, Iowa, two daughters, Traci Osterhaus (Bruce), Guyton, Georgia, and Kristin Young (Glen), Ogema, Wisconsin; step-children, Scott Stevenson (Tina), Centralia, Illinois, Lisa Slater, Odin, Illinois, and Sherri Hanna (Vaughn), Peoria, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Cody Torgler (Lindsey), Ashley Striplin (Matt), Emily Pittman (Melissa), Rebecca Riva (Mike), Jacob Hanna (Lexi), Zachery Hanna (Kristin Harms) Hannah Torgler, Emma Torgler, Glen Slater, Graysen Stevenson and Jaryn Stevenson; 4 great-grandchildren, Everly and Josie Torgler, Hudson Hanna, McKinley Striplin and one great-grandchild on the way; very special friends, Lynn and Sue Rose; and his best friend (cousin) Bob and Frida Cerney.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Delphine Torgler; his sister, Nancy Ertl; and brother-in-law, Fred Ertl.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1991 Overlook Dr., Winterhaven, Florida, in memory of Larry Torgler.