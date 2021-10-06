Dawn M. Aureden, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Funeral services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
James P. Clemen Sr., Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, (New Mellery) Peosta, Iowa.
Jeffrey J. Faulhaber, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church Key West.
David J. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Duane Jaeger, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Gerald F. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Holy Ghost Church. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jolene Stienstra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Kevin Stienstra’s shop, 1210 S. Percival St., Hazel Green.
Alfred J. Timmerman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.