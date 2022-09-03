CUBA CITY, Wis. — It is with great sorrow that the family of Carolyn A. Harrison, 86, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, announces her passing on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Edenbrook Nursing Home, Platteville, Wisconsin.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Cornelia. A public visitation for friends will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.