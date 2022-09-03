CUBA CITY, Wis. — It is with great sorrow that the family of Carolyn A. Harrison, 86, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, announces her passing on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Edenbrook Nursing Home, Platteville, Wisconsin.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Cornelia. A public visitation for friends will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Carolyn was born on December 8, 1935, the daughter of Kermit and Helen (Butson) Brogley. She married Edison L. Reuter on January 5, 1954; he preceded her in death on November 5, 1984. She married Donald Harrison on November 12, 1993; he preceded her in death on October 27, 2021.
After 30 years of service, Carolyn retired from the Lancaster Community School District where she had worked in the cafeteria at both Winskill Grade School and Lancaster Senior High School. She worked for the Tri-State Auto Auction for many years as a driver and office worker. Carolyn enjoyed her “stories”, golfing, reading, solving crypto quotes, cooking meals for her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Carson (JoLyn) Reuter, Fennimore, WI; two daughters, Lou Ann (Joe) Ysaquirre, Houston, TX and Linda (Cesar) Corredor, Houston, TX; three stepsons, Roger Harrison, Mark Harrison and Terry Harrison; one brother, Jerry (Helen) Brogley; three sisters-in-law, Alta Vordermann, Mary Harrison and Joyce Brogley; six grandchildren, Nicholas Reuter, Amanda Reuter, Matthew Reuter, Cecilia Corredor, Christopher Corredor and Cameron Corredor; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Richard (Shirley) Brogley, Ralph Brogley and James (Virginia) Brogley; and two sisters-in-law, Florence Bredeson and Shirley Vordermann.
In lieu of flowers, a Carolyn A. Harrison Memorial Fund has been established. Donations may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Edenbrook, especially Jeremy, and St. Croix Hospice for their care of Carolyn.
