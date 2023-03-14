BELLEVUE, Iowa — Robert “Bob” L. Beckley, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hachmann-MierFuneral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 9:00 a.m. — 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Andrew.

