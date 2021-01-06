Roberta E. Meyer, 100, of Luther Manor, died Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Roberta was born December 13, 1920, in Fayette County, Iowa, daughter of Donald I. and Donna G. (Barney) Meyer. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and Bayless Business College.
From 1939 to 1980, she worked as a secretary and medical assistant for Dr. Donovan F. Ward, continuing secretarial duties for him until 1997. During World War II, she served for three years as a yeoman WAVE, U.S.N.R.
Roberta was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, a 50-year member of Julien Dubuque Chapter, O.E.S., and the Dubuque Kennel Club.
She was devoted to her family and friends, as well as her many Boston Terriers. She also enjoyed bowling, boating and many card games.
She is survived by nieces Nancy McClanahan and Donna (Scott) Hoffmann; nieces-in-law, Joyce Marsch and Kathleen Carpenter; nephews, D.J. (Geri) Carpenter, Dennis (Rosa) Carpenter and Daniel (Kristie) Carpenter; great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Martha (Meyer) Carpenter and Gertrude (Meyer) Marsch; brothers in law, Earl G. Marsch and Robert E. Carpenter; nephews David L. Carpenter and Gary D. Marsch.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Dubuque Humane Society and Luther Manor.