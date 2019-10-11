Dennis Wayne Staten, 68, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a time of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m.
On October 9, the world lost a Hero, Husband, Pop, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother and Friend to All. Dennis was in a fight against a disease that doesn’t discriminate. His poise and fight was unmatched. Even with the pain, he always cracked a joke and kept a smile. So often, that battle is lost, but not forgotten. These battles make life seem so real and that much more precious. He will be missed by anyone who met him. He and his partner in crime (in the Garden of Eden baby) made family events so much fun and unforgettable. Dennis was a kind soul and loved all children. Everyone knows him as a jungle gym for kids. His witty smart-ass comments made him a legend in his own mind. Those who knew him well would understand his final goodbye in that southern twang. “Bi.”
We all miss you already! Love ya Pop, Babe, Brother, Friend and Hero.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the first responders, the entire staff at Mercy Hospital, Oncology (Medical Associates) and Iowa City ICU and Palliative Care Units. A special thanks to Katie Ries (Iowa City), and the staff at Hospice for their never ending love and support in such difficult times.