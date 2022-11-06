DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert J. Ludwig Sr., 88, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, doing what he loved the most, at the farm.
Visitation for Robert will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Robert Ludwig Family, P.O. #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Robert at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St, Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery with full military honors afforded by the Farley American Legion Post #656.
He was born January 14, 1934 in Dubuque County, Iowa, son of Urban and Lucille (Ostwinkle) Ludwig. He received his education in a one room school house in rural Farley. On November 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to Lois Urbain at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2020.
The couple farmed near Dyersville where they raised their six children. The couple enjoyed traveling and visiting different casinos. Bob still went to the farm every day, where he would help with chores and loved giving the puppies a ride in the gator. Above all he especially cherished the time spent he spent with his family.
He is survived by his six children, Connie (Joe) Cusic of Worthington, Lynn (Randy) Recker of Dyersville, IA, Pat (Debbie) Ludwig of Farley, Bob Jr. (Cindy) Ludwig of Dyersville, IA, Dick (Brenda) Ludwig of Petersburg, IA, Mike (Sue) Ludwig of Worthington; 19 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; two siblings, Kay Becker Of Hopkinton, IA and Wayne (Carol) Ludwig of Dyersville, IA; his in-laws, Thelma Loes of Farley, IA, LouAnn Mentzer of Marion, IA, Al Urbain of Dubuque, IA, Margie (Joe) Sherwin of Lancaster, WI, Linda (Larry) Hoefer of Peosta, IA, and Fred (Phyllis) Urbain of Epworth, IA, Dottie Ludwig and Sharon Ludwig both of Farley, IA.
He is also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bill Ludwig and Tom Ludwig; his Father and Mother-in-law, Michael and Edna Urbain; brothers-in-law, Kenny Becker, Joseph Urbain, Gene Loes, Edward Benda, Jim Mentzer; and two nephews, Kevin Benda and Brett Loes.
