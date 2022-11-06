DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert J. Ludwig Sr., 88, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, doing what he loved the most, at the farm.

Visitation for Robert will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Robert Ludwig Family, P.O. #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.

