Bernice Josephine Stoffel, 100, of Dubuque, formerly from Rickardsville, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Rickardsville.
Bernice was born August 2, 1919, in Balltown, the daughter of Arthur and Leona Link Brimeyer. On May 11, 1943, she married George Stoffel at St. Francis Catholic Church in Balltown. Together, the couple farmed in the rural Rickardsville area. He died June 22, 1999.
She was a member of Church of the Resurrection. She enjoyed baking, puzzles and gardening. She was excited to watch her beloved Chicago Cubs finally win a World Series in 2016.
Survivors include five sons, Ken (Elia) Stoffel, of Corona, Calif., Marv (Grace) Stoffel, of Asbury, Don (Louise) Stoffel, of Rickardsville, Larry (Linda Jacobs) Stoffel, of Thornton, Colo., Lester (Elaine) Stoffel, of Morton, Ill; six daughters, Dorothy (Ambrose) Klostermann, of Farley, Karen Johnson, of Marion, Elaine (Mark) Moser, of Cedar Rapids, Annette (Gary) McConnell, of Evansville, Ind., Irma (Mike Schad) Hohmann, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Margie (Tim) Gregan, of Omaha, Neb.; 37 grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sisters-in-law, Doris, Nancy, and Marilyn Brimeyer.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Allan; grandchildren, Joseph Johnson, Brian Stoffel, and Kristi Berendes; one great-granddaughter, Jenna Logan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold (Marie) Brimeyer, Clifford Brimeyer, Melvin (Anna Mae) Brimeyer, and Herbert Brimeyer.
The family thanks staff at Stonehill Care Center for their loving support.
