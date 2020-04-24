WATERLOO, Iowa — James C. “Jim” Orvis, 65, of Waterloo, formerly of Dubuque, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, from complications of COVID-19.
He was born October 9, 1954, in Long Beach, California, son of Roger C. and Mary (Renier) Orvis. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and University of Northern Iowa with a degree in history. James worked at the UNI Library, Ice House Museum and for many years in the meat-packing industry, most recently for Tyson Foods.
James is survived by his brother, John Orvis, of Sandy, UT; sister, Julie Orvis (Paul Agnello), of Janesville, WI; brother, Jeff (Peggy) Orvis, of Cedar Falls, IA; sister, Sandy (Joe) Poundstone, of Martensdale, IA; and brother-in-law, George Phillips, of Waterloo, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Susan Phillips, of Waterloo.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Northeast Iowa Food Bank.