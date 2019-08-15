David T. Becwar, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mary P. Cook, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home, Maquoketa.
Carl F. Hoffmann, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Hachmann Funeral Home, Bellevue.
Beverly A. Meana, Platteville, Wis. — Memorial service: 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: After 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cayla Jo Mutert, Dubuque, formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Services: 6 p.m. today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 2 to 5:45 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Steven V. Pellock, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial visitation: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Jacquelyn K. Radloff, Monona, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Monona. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Timothy G. Thrailkill, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, at the funeral home.
Carolyn A. Visser, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Hadley Chapel, Hillcrest Campus, 2005 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.