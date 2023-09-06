AUSTIN, Texas — Loras John “Barrel” Ehlinger, 75, died peacefully August 21, 2023 at Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Austin, Texas. Loras was born to Gerald and Maxine Ehlinger on July 17 1948 in Dubuque, Iowa. Loras had many happy memories of his childhood spent in Maquoketa and on the family dairy farm near Bernard. As a child, he attended a one-room country school up until the day he scrambled out an open window with his yardstick-wielding teacher in hot pursuit. Loras continued his education in Maquoketa schools until 1966, graduating from Aquin High School, Cascade Iowa, in 1967. After graduation, Loras enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served until he was honorably discharged in 1969 to help care for his brother Carl.
Loras moved to Austin in 1974, the first of many of his family to make that move. Like his father, Loras was a talented craftsman and inventor and had no trouble finding work in a growing Austin. He was especially devoted to helping his brother Carl after he moved to Austin in 1978. Loras loved listening to live music, loved riding his Harley, and loved the land he earned though his years of work. He was known to throw a party from time to time, and even had a little festival to celebrate 25 years of his legendary beard.
Loras is survived by his brother Joe (Betty) Ehlinger of Houston, sisters Janis Ehlinger, Julie (Paul) Brenholt of Austin, nieces Sonya of Cabo San Lucas, Monica of Houston, Jenny of Sacramento CA, and Michelle of San Jose CA, great nieces Anna and Marilyn and great nephews Calvin and Max. Preceding him in death are his parents, older sister Marilyn and younger brothers Carl, Roger and infant brother John.
Also surviving are Susan “Wendy” Smith of Elgin, and his beloved dog Buddy.
At Loras’ request, there will be no funeral service. Memorials for Loras may be given to Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) or Meals on Wheels.