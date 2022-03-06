HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Larry E. “Gramps” Freiburger, 71, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a Parish Scripture Service at 2:45 p.m.
Larry was born on December 19, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Eldon and Jannan (Russell) Freiburger. He graduated from Senior High School in Dubuque and earned his Associate’s Degree from Morrison Institute of Drafting and Technology. Larry married Diane Ruden on June 24, 1972, at St. Joseph’s on the Prairie Church, Zwingle, Iowa.
Larry worked in various places before starting Grant Equipment with his brother, Clint, and was later joined by his brother, Steve. He was a talented woodworker, making many pieces of furniture for his family. Larry was a jack of all trades, handy in several areas including plumbing, electrical, construction and automotive. He was known to many as “the best parts guy around”. He was an avid Badgers fan who also loved camping and fishing, especially at his favorite spot in De Soto. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed being at “Fryland”, camping, mowing and just spending time with the people he loved. Larry enjoyed golfing and playing softball, where he made a lot of friends and always batted first because he sponsored the team. Above all, Larry loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Freiburger, Hazel Green; two daughters, Nicole (Don) Werner, Waterford, WI, and children, Elinor and Chloe, and Becky (Robin) Fishler, Cuba City, and children Elliott, Meyer and Ty; a sister, Wenda (Steve) Beadle, Dubuque, IA; four brothers, Clint (Patsy) Freiburger, Cuba City, Steve (Janaan) Freiburger, Hazel Green, Bruce Freiburger and Gary (Shelly) Freiburger, both of Dubuque, IA; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Wes Freiburger.
In lieu of flowers, a Larry E. Freiburger Memorial Fund has been established.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Stonehill Health Center; and Chris Weber and the staff of Hospice of Dubuque.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.