CHESTER, Calif. — Roberta “Doc Bert” Wiederholt, DVM, 57, of Chester, CA, died Friday, March 26, 2021, in Chico, CA, as a result of a stroke.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Roberta will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Roberta was born October 28, 1963, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert R. and Donna (Hohnecker) Wiederholt.
She graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 1982, Wartburg College in 1986 and Iowa State University with her Doctorate of Veterinarian Medicine in 1990.
Roberta loved horseback riding, singing the National Anthem at local rodeos, baking cheesecakes and giving back to her community. She owned and operated Chester Veterinary Clinic for over 20 years. Roberta loved caring for the animals and rescuing them.
Survivors include her parents, Robert R. and Donna Wiederholt, of Dubuque; two sisters, Rosalyn Langkamp, of East Dubuque, IL, and Theresa (Roger) Simon, of East Dubuque, IL; two brothers, Alan (Karen) Wiederholt, of Honolulu, HI, and Peter (Kelly) Wiederholt, of O’Fallon, IL; eight nieces & nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter or humane society.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family.