E.A. “Duke” Langanis, 91, of Dubuque, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Duke will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Tom Brennan officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Duke was born September 26, 1929, in Dubuque, the son of Thomas and Idella Langanis. On September 20, 1985, he married Priscilla A. Bell at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dubuque.
He was a U.S.N.R. Korean War Veteran, serving aboard the USS Southerland DDR743. He retired from the U.S. Army with a total of 26 years of service.
He was a member of Bible Baptist Church, VFW Post #9663, and American Legion Post #6, of which he was also a member of the funeral detail. He always loved reciting the flag prayer and liked to joke around by saying he would continue to do so until he does his own. He continued to use the Greek name of Langanis while the rest of the family used the American name of Langas.
Survivors include his wife, Priscilla; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Langas, of Dubuque, and Ruth Langas, of Galena, IL, and Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, George Langas, Phillip Langas, and Steve (Betty) Langas; and one sister, Sophia (Robert) Wilcox.
His family thanks the staff at Luther Manor for taking wonderful care of Duke and Christine of 24 Hour Care for her special care and attention.
