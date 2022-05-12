Warren Hefel Telegraph Herald guest866 Author email May 12, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Warren Hefel, 63, of North Buena Vista, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross.Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception cemetery in North Buena Vista. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags North-buena-vista-iowa Clayton-county-iowa guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today