NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Warren Hefel, 63, of North Buena Vista, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross.

Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception cemetery in North Buena Vista.

Tags

Recommended for you