John Francis Dawson, 72, of Dubuque, Iowa died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. John fought a long and hard 5-year battle with lung cancer.
A celebration of John’s life for family and friends will be held at a later date, with burial at Linwood Cemetery.
John was born on September 28, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Lynn and Dorothy (Goodman) Dawson. He married Cathy Ann Finch on October 5, 1979.
John graduated from Wahlert High School in 1968 then began his working career with the Telegraph Herald until his retirement.
John loved his home and family and most importantly his two sons, Nick, and Quinn. He loved them dearly and was proud of them both. They were his fishing buddies. John loved fishing and looked forward to our annual fishing trips to lake Vermillian in Northern Minnesota.
He was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather. John was passionate about his favorite teams, the Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks and of course Iowa!
John is survived by his wife, Cathy (Finch) Dawson of Dubuque and two sons, Nick (Emily) Dawson of Des Moines, Iowa, and Quinn Dawson of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Evelyn and Lucas Dawson; one sister, Lynne (Michael) O’Brien of Madison, Wisconsin; brother-in-law Gary (Jayne) Finch of Waukesha, Wisconsin; nephews Patrick (Gina) O’Brien, Sean O’Brien, Evan (Stephanie Millard) Finch and niece Alex (John) McGuinness.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws; Wilbur and Janice Finch and bother-in-law Jeffery Finch.
The family would like to thank all of John’s doctors and nurses, especially those that fought for him through the last 5 years and a big thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and loving care to John and our family, especially, Jeremiah!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.