Virginia L. Johnson, 80, of Dubuque, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Virginia’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Key West. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Virginia was born April 29, 1940, in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Tobin) McDonough. On May 7, 1960, she married Richard E. Johnson at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Virginia graduated from St. Joseph High School and went on to raise a family of four loving children, Patty, Jim, Ron and Tom.
She enjoyed playing bingo, spending time at the casino, traveling, but most importantly spending time with her kids and grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Virginia was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church, as well as the former Rosary Society President, and Power of Prayer Chapel. She enjoyed volunteering with ManorCare Bingo and working Bingo at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Richard, of Dubuque; one daughter, Patty (Larry) Oberbroeckling, of Dubuque; three sons, Jim (Lisa Barton) Johnson, Ron (Laura) Johnson and Tom (Julie) Johnson, all of Dubuque; grandchildren, Jason Oberbroeckling, Megan Oberbroeckling, Cassidy Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Chris Johnson, TJ Johnson, Jack Johnson and Ella Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kaycee Oberbroeckling, Quinley Johnson and Sloan Johnson; two brothers, Lou McDonough and Bill McDonough, both of Dubuque; three sisters-in-law, Pat Marish, of Lone Rock, WI, Connie McDonough, of Dubuque and Jan McDonough, of Key West; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Francis “Mac” McDonough, Jack (Frannie) McDonough and Tom McDonough; one sister, Mary (Loras) Grant; two sisters-in-law, Rita McDonough and Gerry McDonough and three brothers-in-law, Tom, Eldon and Merlin Johnson.
A memorial has been established.
