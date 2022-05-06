Dorothy M. Allen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.

Leanne J. Banfield, Cuba City, Wis. — Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City.

William R. Benson, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Holy Ghost Church.

Patricia L. Cornelius, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew.

Xavier Dieter, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, New Melleray Abbey, Peosta.

Paula J. Knapp, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to noon, Saturday, May 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.

Anita J. Kobliska, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Jay D. Kolker, Coralville, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Guttenberg, Iowa.

Larry C. Osterholz, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the funeral home.

Marcus C. Puls, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary Church, East Dubuque.

David L. Streight, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Gerald L. Thalhamer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Vicki L. Thomas, Dubuque — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.

