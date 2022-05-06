funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy M. Allen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.Leanne J. Banfield, Cuba City, Wis. — Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City.William R. Benson, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Holy Ghost Church.Patricia L. Cornelius, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew.Xavier Dieter, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, New Melleray Abbey, Peosta.Paula J. Knapp, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to noon, Saturday, May 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.Anita J. Kobliska, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.Jay D. Kolker, Coralville, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Guttenberg, Iowa.Larry C. Osterholz, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the funeral home.Marcus C. Puls, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary Church, East Dubuque.David L. Streight, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.Gerald L. Thalhamer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.Vicki L. Thomas, Dubuque — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Kay Brimeyer Author email Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Special education teacher named Dubuque Community Schools Teacher of Year ED police chief seeks charge against former mayor, alleges 'false alarm' 911 call Commission backs rezoning for major housing development proposed along NW Arterial Girls prep track: WD's Biermann wins 3 titles at MVC divisional meet Blaze destroys home in Galena Territory