SHERRILL, Iowa — Jerome N., “Jerry,” “Moose” Freiburger, 75, of Sherrill, Iowa passed away, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held 3 — 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m., Wednesday February 23, 2022 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill. Burial will be held at a later date. Archbishop Michael Jackels will officiate.
Jerome was born September 2, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Ray and Hilda (Haberkorn) Freiburger. Jerome grew up in Sherrill and graduated from Dubuque Wahlert. He then married Karen Burkle on Thanksgiving Day in 1973.
Together, Jerome and Karen made their home just outside of Sherrill on the North side of the family farm where they raised their four children. He taught his children the value of hard work, loyalty, and making time for family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, or just being outside in the timber. He worked at Dubuque Stamping and Manufacturing retiring after a well-deserved 38 years. He looked forward to the yearly fireworks show, “cheering” for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and hunting with his buddies. He loved to spend time with his family and friends sharing many meals together, especially Christmas breakfast. He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren, you could always find a grandkid on his lap.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 48 years, Karen, children: Stephanie Powell of Merritt Island, FL, Jeremy (Jenny) Freiburger of Sherrill, Jaclyn (Pete) Engler of Cumming, IA, Garrett (Jessica) Freiburger of Dubuque, grandchildren: Wyatt Powell, Chris and Craig Henson, Evelyn and Eleanor Engler, Katelyn, William, Joseph, and Russell Freiburger, great-grandson, Lucien Henson, siblings: Charlene Nauman, Marvin (Karen) Freiburger, mother-in-law, Delores Burkle, in-laws: Wayne (Marcia) Burkle, Michelle Burkle, Connie (Dan) Wheeler, Marsha (Lyle) Helle, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Ronnie (Janet) Freiburger, LaVonne Freiburger, father-in-law, Jim Burkle, and a brother-in-law, Loras Burkle.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of St. Croix for their compassionate care.