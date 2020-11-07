SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Ethel Alice (Lassance) Doyle: June 3, 1928-November 5, 2020.
“Hands Up!” Ethel Alice Doyle, also known in her family as The Big E, has taken her jump shot to a higher level. Ethel, 92, passed away from Covid-19 with her baby Mike and his baby, Hughie Doyle, at her side and with her family in her ear on FaceTime at Dubuque Specialty Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
Ethel was born June 3, 1928, in Epworth, Iowa, the daughter of Janet (Roddy) and Raymond Lassance and grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Epworth High School and lettered in girls’ six-on-six basketball. She went on to Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, graduating in 1949 with a BA in Mathematics and Secondary Education. She lettered in basketball as an all-star guard for Clarke.
Ethel began her teaching career in Illinois at Scales Mound High School where she taught math beginning in the fall of ‘49. She met A.F. “Bub” Doyle in Scales Mound and was married on October 14, 1950. She took a break from teaching in 1951 to raise her children and to work side-by-side with Bub at the Shipping Association, their feed and farm supply business with locations in Scales Mound and Shullsburg, Wisconsin. They lived in Scales Mound until 1975 when they relocated to Shullsburg.
Bub and Ethel both enjoyed sports and went to a basketball game on their first date. An Iowa girl, they always bet on the Iowa vs. Wisconsin games. Her children will always cherish the family day trips to any local sporting event. Each of the children went to at least one Big Ten football game each year and each child was able to spend one day at the Wisconsin State Basketball Tournament each year where they were encouraged to choose a team, follow it and keep stats. Both were avid readers so there were always several newspapers and magazines to peruse in the house. Ethel’s famous line to her children when they weren’t up on a specific current event was: “Don’t you READ?”
Ethel returned to teaching in 1984 as a substitute teacher in area schools. She was hired in the fall of ‘86 as a math teacher at Shullsburg High School. In November of 1988, Bub was diagnosed with cancer. Ethel cared for him and continued to teach until his death in June, 1989. Missing him terribly, she decided to fill her time by taking courses at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. There, she received her Masters in Middle School Mathematics and Science Education in 1994. She retired from teaching in 2001. She loved teaching and enjoyed her students’ clever ideas and inventiveness, particularly when they explained why their homework was incomplete. She thought the world of her colleagues at Shullsburg High School and remembered them fondly throughout her retirement.
Her children will remember her for her lightning quick wit, her love of sports, her vast knowledge of politics, her loyalty to the Cubs, and her love of a cookie and a good cup of coffee (especially if the former was baked by Kathleen Symons and the latter brewed by Mary Hicks or Ella Harty).
She is survived by her children, Maripat (Rev.Thomas) Oberg, Thomas Michael (Geralyn Flick) Doyle, of Shorewood, Wis., Andrew Joseph “Smokey” (Sue) Doyle, of Decorah, Iowa, Sheila (Tom) Hocking, of Solon, Iowa, Patrick Dennis (fiance Shelly Rennert) Doyle, of Shullsburg, and Michael Hugh (Martha) Doyle, of Asbury, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Teresa Joann Doyle; one son in infancy, Martin Daniel Doyle; one granddaughter in infancy, Angel Duffy Doyle (daughter of Mike and Martha); one brother, David Lassance; one sister, Mary Lassance Parthun; and one sister, Ann Lassance Kiss, who died a few hours after Ethel.
There will be a private family burial at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Shullsburg, Wisconsin. The family will have a memorial service followed by a gathering for friends and relatives in the summer when it is safe to do so. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg, WI, is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the entire staff at Dubuque Specialty Care. You cared for Mom, you laughed with her and you loved her. We know you gave us 5 years we wouldn’t have had with her. There’s a special place in Heaven for all of you.
Finally, in honor of Ethel, remember to not “laugh at your own jokes” and to “Keep those hands up!”