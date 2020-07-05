Robert P. “Bob” Buechele, age 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on July 1, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on February 26, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, a son to Paul and Virginia Buechele. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School before honorably serving his country. Bob was united in marriage to, Sandy Dahms, on November 19, 1960.
Bob enjoyed fishing, walking, going to the stock car races on Sunday nights, and spending time in his garage working on his woodworking projects. Bob was very proud of his grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bob include his wife, Sandy Buechele, Dubuque, IA; his 4 daughters, Laurie (John) Meyer, Dubuque, IA, Cherie (Robert) Hough, Richland, MI, Lisa (Craig) Then, Lena, IL, and Angie (Gary) Jochum, Independence, MO; his 9 grandchildren, Michaela Meyer, Carter Meyer, Ryan Buechele, William Hough, Madelyn Hough, Adam Then, Josh Then, Shayla Jochum and Shanna Jochum; his brother, Dave (Mickey) Buechele, Dubuque, IA; his nephew, Brett Buechele; his niece, Dana (Buechele) Weisrock; his brother in-law, Donald Dahms; along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Bob’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care, especially Melissa, Dr. Hermann/Tony, Dr. Konz, and her nurse, Sherry.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with Bob’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.