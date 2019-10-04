Nina M. Collins, Princeton, Ill. — Services: 6:45 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until time of services at the church.
Patricia M. Dickens, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Giard, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Brandon P. Drazkowski, Dubuque — Services: Noon Monday, Oct. 7, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory,
2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Bernadette R. Emler, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m.
today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Maynard M. Garlow, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa.
Rita M. Gilligan Mennig, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m.
today, St. Raphael Cathedral, 231 Bluff St.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Jean A. Kluesner, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Gerald L. McWilliams, formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Oct. 5, Calvary Cemetery, Platteville.
James Nedelcoff, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, James Nedelcoff Gymnasium, Hazel Green.
Pamela Pelican, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Beverly Roeder, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Jeffrey J. Sharkey, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Shirley A. Tabor, Baldwin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Maquoketa UCC.
Joseph A. Trannel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
JoAnn M. Uppena, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.