Joan T. (Finzel) Willenborg, age 81, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 9:50 a.m., on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, surrounded by her family. To celebrate Joan’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Joan’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Joan was born on December 7, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Andrew and Florence (Roseman) Finzel.
Joan attended Sacred Heart Grade School, where she met her future husband, and went on to graduate from Dubuque Senior High School. After graduation, Joan went on to beauty school then started working in her aunt’s salon. Joan was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harlan Willenborg, on June 18, 1960, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She truly embraced her role as a wife and mom. Sadly, Harlan passed away on August 18, 2012, after 52 wonderful years of marriage. In 1971, she and Harlan started Willenborg Plumbing & Heating where she ran the day to day operations in the office. In her free time, Joan enjoyed spending time at the farm with Harlan, gardening, drawing, painting and shopping for other people, especially at Younkers. Joan was a long time member of the Church of the Resurrection and served on the board of her condo association. She also helped Harlan with the paperwork for all of the clubs he volunteered with. She truly loved helping and taking care of Harlan. She also loved her Coca-Cola, Snickers bars and cheeseburgers, but her dogs Buddy and Abby were her babies. Her family was the aspect of her life that brought her the greatest joy. She was never too busy to stop and pick up the phone to chat and see how everyone was doing, and spoiling her grandchildren was one of her favorite things to do. Joan was one of a kind and we will miss her tremendously.
Those left to cherish Joan’s memory include her children, Jeffrey S. (Sharon) Willenborg, Dubuque, IA and James R. (Beverly) Willenborg, Epworth, IA; 4 grandchildren, Austin Willenborg, Autumn (Austin “Bud”) Bradley, April (Eric) Lehmann and Casey Willenborg; and 2 great-grandsons, Jeffrey Lehmann and Jaxson Lehmann.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harlan Willenborg.
Joan’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kind, compassionate and attentive care of Joan and the entire family.
