NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Robert “Bob” C. Engelken, 66, of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home, where final prayers will be held at 11 a.m. We ask you please use current social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Boniface Cemetery following prayers at the funeral home. Rev. Jim Goerend will officiate.
Bob was born August 6, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Eileen (Wessels) Engelken. He married Bev Boge on April 20, 1974, at Saint Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville.
Bob graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1971. He worked many years with his father and brother at Engelken Plumbing & Heating. After his father retired, he worked at Engelken Bros. Plumbing & Heating. He also worked for Cascade Lumber and maintenance for St. Boniface Church and elementary school. He retired in 2016 from Lumber Specialty, of Dyersville, after dementia restricted his abilities.
Bob was a 33-year member of the New Vienna/Luxemburg Fire Department and one of the first EMTs. He also served as an officer on the St. Boniface Holy Name and was a member of the Tri-County Sportsman’s Club.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Bev Engelken, of New Vienna; children, Kevin (Jenny) Engelken, of Dyersville, Kristie (Travis) Thier, of Dyersville, and Kim (Chuck) Tucker, of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Colin, Bella and Dalton Engelken, MaKenzie and Hunter Thier, Chantel and Chloe Tucker; siblings, Kathy Engelken, Karen (David) Weber, Steve Engelken, and Karla (Nick) Manternach; in-laws, Steve (Marie) Boge, Judy (Tom) Wilhelm, Marla Schmitt, Bruce (Lisa) Boge, Brian (Donna) Boge and Neal Boge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Pete and Mary Boge; brothers-in-law, Ken Boge and Bruce Jacobs; and a nephew, Kyle Boge.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dubuque Specialty Care for their dedicated and compassionate care.
