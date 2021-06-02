Carol Ann Fondell, 58, of Dubuque, IA, died on Saturday, May 29, at Sunnycrest Manor following a courageous battle with cancer. Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Carol’s life from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2959 J.F. Kennedy Road.
Carol was born on December 8, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of David and Betty (Edwards) Fondell. She graduated from Hempstead High School in 1981. After graduation, Carol worked at Stonehill Care Center for several years and later for her brother David at Key City Excavating. The position she loved the most for many years was with Medline in Dubuque. She was an avid race car fan and a collector of Budweiser, Snoopy and Charlie Brown memorabilia. Carol enjoyed her very special friends: Sue (Dan) Bublitz, Peg Strub, Gen Hefel, and Dan Ellerman. Her real treat was spending time with her niece Emelia.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty, on February 23, 1996; and a sister, Tina, on October 30, 1970.
Carol is survived by father, Dave Sr., & stepmother, Deb Fondell, of Dubuque; her sister, Barb Fondell, from East Dubuque; her brother, Dave (Darsey) Fondell, of Davenport; and her maternal aunt, Nancy Proctor, from Missouri.
Special thanks to Sunnycrest Manor for their concern and care of Carol, Dr. Hermann & the Finley Team, and loving & caring friends, Sue, Peg, Gen & Dan.