DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Brygida Laskowska, 83, of Dyersville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family at home.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. The Memorial Service will begin at 1:30 pm. Rev. Tyler Raymond will conduct services. Burial will be at a later date at St. Frances Cemetery, Dyersville.
Brygida was born June 15, 1938, in Przybyslaw, Poland, the daughter of Kazimierz and Barbara (Wira) Tomusik. She was the youngest of six children. Her early education was complicated due to the second world war. Brygida’s schooling began in a German school. When the war ended, she had to start over with education in Poland; relearning her native Polish language. Brygida married Leon Laskowski, the love of her life, on December 21, 1957. The two of them rode their bikes to Swieszyno to be wed. Due to Leon’s work, the couple traveled throughout the country for several years before they settled in Bialogard to raise their three children, Hania, Mirek and Kasia. In 1995, they moved to the United States to be closer to their children who had already settled in Dyersville, Iowa. After retirement in Poland, Brygida worked at Burbach Chiropractic Clinic, the Post Office and Super 8 Motel. She also volunteered at the Basilica helping to beautify the flowers beds.
Brygida was a very strong, caring, and loving person. She loved to stay busy with many hobbies. She always had her crosswords handy and at least one or two knitting projects — socks, hats, mittens and sweaters. She was an expert knitter! Brygida loved flowers. In their home garden she made sure there were flowers blooming throughout the season. She liked to arrange bouquets from her cut flowers. Throughout 27 years of living in Iowa, Brygida was able to maintain connections with her friends and relatives in Poland and throughout the world. Brygida was a people person who developed and maintained wonderful friendships from the past and here in her new hometown of Dyersville. Amazingly, in recent years she became fluent in using Facebook and her iPad. She was a great listener and always had time for a good conversation. But most of all, she loved her family and cherished her time with them. It made her very happy when the entire family spent time together.
Survivors include her husband Leon; children: Hania (Larry) Watson of Dubuque; Mirek (Jola) Laskowski of Dyersville; Kasia (Kelly O’Berry) Laskowska of Iowa City; grandchildren: Marta (Cody) Olson of Humboldt, IA; Annie (Jeff) Koelker of Dubuque; Daniel (Lily) Mormann of Madison, WI; Mateusz (Melissa) Laskowski of Muskego, WI; Keegan O’Berry of Iowa City; and great-grandchildren: Lucy and Charlie Koelker, Mae Mormann, Lucas and Marcus Olson, Mason and Owen Laskowski; and nieces; Barbara Ciechanowska of Czarnowesy, Poland and Ursula (Peter) Riesenberg of Keene, NH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters and nephew Jurek Tomusik. She was also preceded in death by her beloved cat, Sylwester.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brygida’s honor to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society (dbqhumane.org). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.