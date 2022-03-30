BENTON, Wis. — Viola J. “Olie” Roling, 96, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a Parish Scripture Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Viola was born on February 16, 1926, in Galena, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Wienen) Heim. She married Joseph Roling on October 24, 1949, at St. Mary’s Church in Galena. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1999.
Viola enjoyed hummingbirds, making quilts, and tending her flower gardens and strawberry patch. She loved cooking big meals for groups of family and friends, and made the best sweet pickles, beets and donuts in the world. Viola enjoyed going to the casino, playing penny bingo, and playing card games including euchre and rummy. Her dog, Tinkerbell, was everything to her.
Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Vosberg, Cuba City; two sons, Eugene Roling, Benton, and Wayne Roling, Dubuque, IA; nine grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild, Travis Roling; a great-grandchild, Randy Vosberg; and 11 siblings, Delbert (DeEtta) Heim, Clarence (Irene) Heim, Leo (Freida) Heim, Frank (Rose) Heim, Albertha (Wallace) Fellenzer, Carl (Olie) Heim, Harvey (Theresa) Heim, Irene (Marcellus) Keleher, Eleanor (Albert) Halweg, Vera (Eldren) Redfern, and Melvin (Bonnie) Heim.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Epione Pavilion, Dr. Jacob Hiatt and Marquardt Hospice.