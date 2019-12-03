CASSVILLE, Wis. — Christopher L. “Chris” Beesecker, age 55, of Cassville, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 8, 1964, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Loyd and Jo Marie (Weiser) Beesecker. Chris attended Cassville High School. He was employed for over 18 years at Flexsteel in Dubuque, Iowa. Chris enjoyed auto racing, watching the Green Bay Packers and playing cards with his mother, Jo Marie. He also liked woodworking, camping and calling the radio station WGLR to have a friend or family members name announced on the birthday club.
Surviving are his parents, Loyd and Jo Marie; his siblings, Greg (Chrissy) Beesecker, Bret Beesecker, Lacy (Jared) Kasten and Jeff Payne; a daughter, Brittany (Andy) Fowler; a son, Christopher T. Beesecker; a grandson, Paxton; 10 nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Dan “Bear” Jenamann. “Get In, Sit Down, and Hold On” Race Forever our Son and Brother.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Loyd (Gertrude) Beesecker; maternal grandparents, Paul (Elizabeth) Weiser; and many family members of the Beesecker and Weiser families.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cassville, with Fr. John Meinholz officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
