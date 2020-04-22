Robert A. Rettenmeier, 77, of Dubuque, died Friday, April 17, 2020.
In keeping with current restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private entombment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A public memorial Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, at a later date. Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born May 23, 1942, in Balltown, son of Herbert and Marcella (Gansemer) Rettenmeier. He graduated from Leo High School, Holy Cross, in 1960. On May 22, 1965, he married Eileen Ambrosy at St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church. He retired from Flexsteel. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a loving and giving person to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Rettenmeier, of Dubuque; three children, Rodney (Julie) Rettenmeier, of Cedar Falls, Rhonda (Tom) Smith, of Sherrill, and Renee (Wade) Pilcher, of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Alesha Rettenmeier, Cody and Jesse Smith, and Rachael (Jake O’Connor) Billmeyer; and four siblings, Dorine (Carlton “Butch”) Mauer, of Dubuque, Ronnie Rettenmeier, of Dubuque, Bill (Bev) Rettenmeier, of Balltown, and Linda (Mike) Kelley, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in infancy, Tina Marie; and a sister in law, Donna Rettenmeier.
A Robert Rettenmeier memorial fund has been established.