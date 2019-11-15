LANCASTER, Wis. — Robert C. “Bob” Caley, age 67, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison.
He was born on August 21, 1952, at Lancaster Memorial Hospital, the son of Alfred and Shirley (Holpin) Caley. Bob attended Beetown Grade School and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1970.
After pursuing his education at UW-Platteville, he relocated to Madison, where he was an auditor at Stop and Go. Bob then managed Downton Liquors from 1984 until 1987. He then went to work at the post office in Lancaster until his retirement in 2007. In 2005, Bob purchased the local H&R Block business in Lancaster. On October 18, 1980, he married Juanita K. Wenzel.
Bob enjoyed trips to various casinos and going out to eat. He was a very good cook, and loved to make food for family get-togethers. Bob also enjoyed going to the state wrestling tournaments and keeping track of each match. He had all the books from state wrestling, dating back several years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Juanita; great friend, Leroy Kaiser; his father, Alfred Caley; his brothers, Lynn, Richard (Carol), Dennis and Tracy (Karla) Caley; mother and father-in-law, Linda (Larry) Watchorn; in-laws, Sherri (John) Schurman and Tim (Dawn) Wenzel; nieces and nephews; and his favorite cat, Tiggles.
In addition to his beloved mother, Shirley, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Steven; sister-in-law, Sue Caley; nieces, Cami Sue and Cara Mae Caley; and his father and mother-in-law, Neil (Judy) Wenzel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Lancaster United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mark Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Dodge Cemetery in Beetown Township. Family and friends may call from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, and from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Monday, all at the church.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is serving the family.
Online condolences: www. martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.