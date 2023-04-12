GARBER, Iowa — Gene Norman Ruegnitz, 95, of Garber, IA passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the Guttenberg Care Center.
According to Gene’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Elkport, IA.
He was born on April 3, 1928 on the family farm near Elkport, the son of Ransom and Alvina (Waterman) Ruegnitz.
He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Littleport High School in 1946.
At a dance in Guttenberg, he met Jean Tinkey. They fell in love and married on November 26, 1954 at Trinity Methodist Church in Edgewood. Two children were born to this union, Craig and Diane.
After several years of farming with his parents, he enlisted and served four years in the United States Air Force. He served as town clerk of Garber, Volga township clerk, Standard Oil Tank Wagon Agent. He was a member of the Clayton County Pioneer Cemetery Association, the U.A.W, and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg. He drove school bus and later retired after working 26 years at John Deere in Dubuque.
Gene was a great outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, and working in his timber. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane (Dave) Domeyer; brother, Roger (Jeanette) Ruegnitz; daughter-in-law, Carla Ruegnitz; four grandchildren: Chad (Kelly) Ruegnitz, Christa (Ryan) Mohr, Kari (Curt) Tessum, Kyle (Holly) Domeyer; seven great-grandchildren: Aston Fangman, Carson Ruegnitz, Maliyah and Jameson Mohr, Elliot and Quinn Tessum, Blaire Domeyer, and one on the way, and numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jean, son, Craig, and a sister, Gloria Kelso.
Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg is assisting the family and information is available at www.morrisfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be sent to Morris Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 207 South 1st St, Guttenberg, IA 52052.
