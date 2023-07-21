Steven H. Ruddy, age 74, of Dubuque and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, passed away at 7:41 p.m., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Harmony Dubuque. In keeping with Steven’s wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street is assisting the family.

Steve was born on August 19, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Eldon J. and Dorothy (Hilvers) Ruddy.

