Steven H. Ruddy, age 74, of Dubuque and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, passed away at 7:41 p.m., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Harmony Dubuque. In keeping with Steven’s wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street is assisting the family.
Steve was born on August 19, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Eldon J. and Dorothy (Hilvers) Ruddy.
Steve graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1966. He went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After returning home Steve took a job with the survey crew with the Iowa Department of Transportation. He would devote 30 years to his work until his well deserved retirement. Steve was a simple man whose greatest joy was spending time out on the golf course and joining his friends for a drink afterwards.
Those left to cherish Steve’s memory include his sister, Jeanne (John) Schneider, Dubuque, IA; 2 nieces, Michelle (Chuck) Tucker, Dubuque, IA and Lisa (Kris) Mercer, Kingsland, GA; his great-nieces and great-nephew, Kaylee and Elaina Tucker and Collin Mercer; and a brother-in-law, Michael “Mike” Becker, Dubuque, IA.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Jane Becker.
Steve’s family would like to thank all the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their kind and compassionate care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Steve’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Steve Ruddy Family.