Allen J. Birch Sr., age 89, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Allen’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Allen was born on June 14, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Leo and Leona (Watters) Birch.
Allen was a life long resident of Dubuque, where he worked in the bacon department with the Dubuque Packing Company for 23 years until his retirement. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Margaret Scharff, on April 5, 1952, in Dubuque. They would be blessed with 63 wonderful years of marriage and 6 children together, before Margaret sadly passed away on November 19, 2015. Allen enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors fishing, but playing guitar was his true passion. He used his musical talents entertaining the residents at both Ennoble Manor and Bethany Home for several years. We are truly heartbroken at losing our wonderful dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother. We thought we would have a little more time to spend with Allen, but know that he is now resting peacefully, free of all of the health challenges he has faced these passed weeks.
Those left to cherish Allen’s memory include his four children, Allen “Al” (Tina) Birch Jr., Dubuque, IA, Karen (Bruce) Wilson, Platteville, WI, Tim Birch, Dubuque, IA and Molly Bradfield, Dubuque, IA; twelve grandchildren, Nathan Birch, Alissa (Joseph) Smith, Jarred Bradfield, Kyle Bradfield, Lacey Bradfield, Jessica (Brice) Heiar, Holly Andresen, Jackie Birch, Heather (Daniel) Stoner, Jay Genthe, Ben (April) Bechen and Nick (Kayla) Bechen; ten great-grandchildren, Easton Smith, Alex Andresen, Adam Genthe, Mason Heiar, Cheyenne Heiar, Hannah Bechen, Jerimiah Bechen, Oaklyn Birch, Willow Lipschen and Ellie; his siblings, Dave (Diane) Birch, Dubuque, IA, Theresa (Roger) Brenner, East Dubuque, IL, Burton Birch, California, Sylvia (Tony) Hitzler, Dubuque, IA, Ellen (Jim) Hitzler, Dubuque, IA, Elaine (Jim) Harry, Dubuque, IA and Jerry (Nancy) Birch, East Dubuque, IL; and a sister-in-law, Darien Hayward, Dubuque, IA.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Birch; two daughters, Shelley Bechen and Janet Genthe; his siblings, Leo (Imelda) Birch, Jeannie Hitzler, Darlene (Harold) Pendley, Barbara Wallace; and a sister-in-law Sheryl Birch.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at MercyOne Dubuque, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their compassionate care of Allen.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Allen’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Allen Birch Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.