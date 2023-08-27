Michael Lee Erickson, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 23rd, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 30th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Family Sharing Time will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday August 31st, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6. Livestreams of the Family Sharing Time and the Military Honors will be found at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s FaceBook page.
Mike was born on July 31st, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of LeRoy “Ike” and Dorothy (Schwartz) Erickson. He spent his younger years living near Waupeton, fishing, ice skating, and playing Little League baseball. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1965. He was united in marriage to his wife, Bonnie, on October 5th, 2007, in Dubuque, but also spent many years prior to that together. During their time together they shared a lot in common and had many fun and cherished moments.
Mike worked for John Deere for 38 years (1970-2008). Following his retirement from Deere, he worked part time at Cherry Lanes. He also honorably served his country in the United States Navy, serving as a Corpsman in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Mike really started bowling following his military service and went on to be coined one of the best bowlers in Dubuque and the State of Iowa, and he did it all as a lefty. His 1989 State Hall of Fame induction stated his exploits were legendary. He held many records and tournament wins throughout the years, including the aforementioned Iowa Hall of Fame as well as the Dubuque Bowling Hall of Fame and being in the 700 and 800 club. During the summer when he wasn’t bowling you could often find him at Lacoma Golf Course, where he even hit a couple hole-in-one’s.
Mike was devoted to his friends and family, and will be greatly missed for his passion, humor, and kindness. He was an avid bowler and golfer, and a diehard Atlanta Braves fan. If he wasn’t doing something involving those things, he could likely be found at the races, watching sports, or putting puzzles together. When with friends they were often heard saying “One more and then we go.” He also spent many weekends and holidays travelling to Minnesota to spend time with his daughter Sarah.
Mike leaves behind his wife Bonnie Erickson of Dubuque, daughter Sarah Erickson of Minneapolis, MN, sister Linda (Jim) Hall of Amarillo, TX, nieces Terrie Lovelady and Annette (Dave) Trimble and both of their children and grandchildren, all of Amarillo, TX, step-daughter Tammy (John) Hermsen of Peosta, IA and her children, step-son Freddie (Kellie) Brenke of Epworth and his children and grandchildren, in-laws Ted Grabriel of Platteville, WI, Jim Gabriel of La Motte, Don Gabriel, Julie Gabriel, and Debbie Gabriel, all of Dubuque, as well as his many bowling, golfing, racing, breakfast, and lunch friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew James “Jay” Hall, parents-in-law Wayne and Diz Gabriel, sisters-in-law Lori, Karla, and Mary Gabriel, a step-grandson, and his granddog Wally.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kourtney, Peggy, and Jennie, for all their wonderful and compassionate care. Without them, Mike’s last months of life would not have been the same. Thank you, also, to Dr. Kyle Tevebaugh and his nurse Katy.