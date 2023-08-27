Michael Lee Erickson, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 23rd, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 30th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Family Sharing Time will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday August 31st, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6. Livestreams of the Family Sharing Time and the Military Honors will be found at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s FaceBook page.

